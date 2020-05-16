President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

“The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google,” the President tweeted. “The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!”

“Michelle,” in this case, is conservative pundit Michelle Malkin. The President shared a link to a video of a speech by her, but the video was taken down later in the morning.

As to what action might be taken, federal and state regulators are prepping antitrust suits against Google and presumably other social media outlets for alleged various abuses in search and advertising. The preparations have been ongoing since last year, but presumably are reaching a climax soon, given the Commader-in-Tweet’s attention to the matter.

In between the social media outrage, President Trump also gave a shout-out to conservative pundit Mollie Z. Hemingway. retweeting several of her supportive messages and noting, “Wow, Mollie, you are good.”