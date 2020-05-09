Click to Skip Ad
President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump Shutterstock

A small but strategically important congressional run-off election in a Los Angeles suburb has captured President Donald Trump’s attention this morning.

On Tuesday, a special election to replace former Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill in California’s 25th Congressional District will be held. Hill resigned under pressure after admitting to sexual relations with a staffer and engaging in a throuple with her.

The runoff will pit Democratic Assemblywoman and attorney Christy Smith against Republican fighter pilot Mike Garcia. The winner gets to serve the remainder of Hill’s term, which expires in November.

The 25th congressional district includes most of northern Los Angeles county and part of eastern Ventura County.Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Simi Valley, as well as parts of the northern San Fernando Valley are in the district.

The relatively small prize at stake is important because Republican Garcia appears to be leading in the race. A victory by the Republican in solid blue California in a district that went heavily Democratic in the last two elections would be an upset with national ramifications.

President Trump weighed in via Twitter today with his support of Garcia, hinting that California Democrats will somehow try to steal the election.

We’ll post more communications as they roll in. The tweetstorm so far:

