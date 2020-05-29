‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Ade Chike Torbert to Recur In Starz Prequel Series

EXCLUSIVE: David Makes Man‘s Ade Chike Torbert is set for a major recurring role in the Starz/Lionsgate Power prequel, Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Created by Sascha Penn, who also serves as showrunner, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel that takes viewers back to the ‘90s and the early years of the now-deceased iconic Power character Kanan Stark, portrayed in the Courtney Kemp-created original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Torbert will play the tough and stubborn Scrappy, one of Raq’s most trusted soldiers. With a street savvy as strong as his heart and loyalty to the crew, he reluctantly watches over Kanan and teaches him the inner workings of the family business.

He joins previously cast series regulars Patina Miller, Mekai Curtis, Omar Epps, Hailey Kilgore, Lovie Simone, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Shanley Caswell, Toby Sandeman and Joey Bada$$, along with Quincy Brown, who recurs.



Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Kemp through her company End of Episode and Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. Penn is the creator/showrunner of Raising Kanan. Also executive producing are Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM, End of Episode’s Chris Selak and Danielle DeJesus, Shana Stein, Bart Wenrich and Kevin Fox with Hardy executive producing and directing the premiere episode. Lionsgate TV produces the series for Starz.

Torbert currently stars in the critically acclaimed OWN series, David Makes Man, executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan. Other recent credits include Hulu’s Emmy nominated East Los High, TNT’s One Day She’ll Darken opposite Chris Pine, and the indie drama Be The Light opposite Cara Santana and Malcolm J. Goodwin. He’s repped by APA, and Carl Rumbaugh at 23 Management Group.