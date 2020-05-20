Ginnifer Goodwin To Star In Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Pivoting’

EXCLUSIVE: Ginnifer Goodwin (Why Women Kill, Once Upon a Time) is set as a co-lead opposite Eliza Coupe in Fox’s comedy pilot Pivoting, from writer Liz Astrof, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Astrof and to be directed by Tristram Shapeero, Pivoting follows three women, Amy (Coupe), Jodie (Goodwin) and Sarah, after the death of their childhood best friend. Faced with the reality that life is short, in desperate attempts to find happiness, they make a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions, strengthening their bond proving it’s never too late to screw up your life.

Goodwin’s Jodie is Amy’s (Coupe) close friend, who is also coping with the loss of Coleen. Raised by an overprotective mother, Jodie is herself a parent of three, married to a suffocating husband who gives her no room to breathe and be herself. She finds the excitement, attention, and affection she craves in the form of an affair with her gym trainer. Tommy Dewey also stars.

Astrof executive produces with Shapeero and Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor. WBTV and Kapital will co-produce with Fox Entertainment.

Goodwin, known for her roles in HBO’s Big Love and ABC’s Once Upon a Time, is coming off a starring turn in the first installment of Marc Cherry’s CBS All Access’ anthology series Why Women Kill. She was also recently seen in Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings and The Twilight Zone. Goodwin is repped by WME, John Carrabino Management and Gendler & Kelly.