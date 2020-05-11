Pierson Fodé Joins ‘Man From Toronto’; Milo Gibson Boards ‘Manifest West’; David Zayas Cast In ‘R#J’ – Film Briefs

Click to Skip Ad
Mandatory Credit: Photo by AFF-USA/Shutterstock (10020013k) Pierson Fode 'Bumblebee' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2018
Shutterstock

Pierson Fodé (Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List) has been cast in Sony’s Patrick Hughes-directed action-comedy Man From Toronto, starring Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco. Written by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner, from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal, the film follows the world’s deadliest assassin, known as “The Man from Toronto” and a man named Teddy who is described as “New York’s biggest screw-up.” The two run into each other in a rented Airbnb and are forced to team up and save the day. Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Blumenthal, and Oscar winner Steve Tisch are producing with Bill Bannerman serving as executive producer. Fodé, who will next be seen in Reboot Camp, is repped by Innovative, Strategic, Zero Gravity and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

***

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock (9858743i) Milo Gibson 'Hurricane' film premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2018 Premiere of war film about a group of Poles who fought over England during WWII, at Vue West End
Shutterstock

Milo Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge, Brother’s Keeper)will co-lead opposite Annet Mahendru in the indie film Manifest West from Wolf Haus Productions. Written and directed by Joe Dietsch and Louie Gibson, a gritty drama follows a family who moves off the grid into untamed North American wilderness where they come apart at the seams. Gibson will play Dave Hayes, the family’s disillusioned father and husband of Alice Hayes’ (Mahendru) husband. Repped by Paradigm and Alchemy Entertainment. Gibson can next be seen starring alongside Orlando Bloom, Caleb Landry Jones and Scott Eastwood in Millennium Media’s war drama, The Outpost.

***

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock (7532872h) David Zayas 'Shut Eye' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Dec 2016
Shutterstock

Dexter alum David Zayas is set to play Fernando Capulet, Juliet’s wealthy business tycoon in the modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet. R#J, which will be shot using the Screenlife format, is described as a pulse-pumping mashup of Shakespearean language and “of the times” vernacular for social media infused generation, the pic is set in the lush and storied Louisiana area and takes place through the mobile phones of our two lovers Romeo and Juliet. Carey Williams directed the pic, which he co-wrote with Rickie CastanedaTimur Bekmambetov and Igor Tsay are producing the project, the first under their newly-launched Interface Films banner, with Alex Sobolev and Anna Soboleva. Zayas’ credits include The Expendables, Skyline, 13, and Michael Clayton. He’s repped by Innovative, ATA Management, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams

