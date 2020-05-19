Horror Comedy ‘PG: Psycho Goreman’ Lands At RLJE Films & Shudder

EXCLUSIVE: PG: Psycho Goreman, the horror comedy that had been bound for the Midnight section at SXSW before the festival was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been acquired by RLJE Films and Shudder. RLJE Films is planning a late 2020 theatrical release, while Shudder will premiere the film on its platform in early 2021.

Written and directed by The Void’s Steven Kostanski, the film revolves around siblings Mimi (Nita-Josee Hanna) and Luke (Owen Myre), who unwittingly resurrect an ancient alien overlord (Matthew Ninaber). Using a magical amulet, they force the monster to obey their childish whims, and accidentally attract a rogues’ gallery of intergalactic assassins to small-town suburbia. Adam Brooks also stars.

“PG: Psycho Goreman is a perfect movie for all of us who grew up in a video store,” RLJE Films chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward said. “It has so much heart, thrills and fun that we believe this could be a franchise. We love this movie.”

Emily Gotto, Shudder’s director of global acquisitions & co-productions, said it is “the feel-good splatterfest we need right now. Brimming with blood and charm, PG proves Steven Kostanski’s imagination is unstoppable and we’re thrilled for Shudder members to meet the monsters, and especially, Mimi.”

Kostanski produced the pic with Stuart F. Andrews, Shannon Hanmer, Jesse Kristensen and the Toronto Film Festival’s Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky. RLJE’s Ward and Jess DeLeo and Gotto negotiated the deal with Charades’ Carole Baraton and Pauline Boucheny for the filmmakers.