‘Percy Jackson’ Series In The Works At Disney+

Disney+ is developing a Percy Jackson series adaptation. Book series author Rick Riordan made the announcement Thursday on Twitter alongside his wife Becky. It comes after months of speculation and a week after Becky Riordan initiated a #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson Twitter campaign, hinting at the adaptation.

Rick Riordan used the same #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson in December when he live tweeted his Disney meetings for a Percy Jackson series, triggering reports that the series is for Disney’s streaming platform Disney+.

“We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one,” Riordan wrote on Twitter. He also assured fans that he and his wife, Becky, would be involved “in person in every aspect of the show.”

No further details about the series are being revealed but we hear it is being produced by Fox 21 TV Studios and centers on a teenager who discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods.

Riordan’s Percy Jackson & the Olympians book series centers around a 12-year-old Percy Jackson who discovers he is a son of the Greek god Poseidon. 20th Century Fox adapted the first two books of his Percy Jackson series as part of a series of films. The first film, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), was directed by Chris Columbus, and was released on February 12, 2010. The second installment, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, was originally intended to be released in March 2013 but was instead pushed back to August 7, 2013, and was directed by Thor Freudenthal. The series has grossed nearly $430 million at the worldwide box office.

Riordan’s books have been translated into 42 languages and sold more than 30 million copies in the US. His books have spawned related media, such as graphic novels and short story collections.