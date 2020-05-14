Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment In LDJ Productions

Penske Media Corp said Thursday that it has made a strategic investment in LDJ Productions, an event management and technical production agency. PMC said the move will diversify its existing portfolio and fuel its ability to further leverage its brands’ content with an in-house live media team. Financial terms were not disclosed.

PMC is Deadline’s parent company and also owns Rolling Stone, Robb Report, SHE Media, ARTnews, WWD and Variety among other properties. LDJ, based in New York and run by CEO Laurie DeJong, had already worked with several of the PMC brands.

“Having worked with Laurie and her exceptional team across various PMC brands’ events, we know first-hand the quality of people at LDJ,” PMC chairman and CEO Jay Penske said today. “While some might only see a challenging environment for all live events and experiences, I see an opportunity to partner with one of the finest experiential agencies in the world and more closely collaborate with LDJ’s unparalleled ability to deliver innovative, quality experiences across our brands for many years to come.”

In addition to live events, LDJ has invested significantly in LDJ+, its “Virtual Event” platform as the industry pivots to connecting with audiences digitally while maintaining a high-quality production value.

PMC meanwhile brings to LDJ its operational expertise along with the potential for new business development and growth.

“Jay has assembled some of the very best brands in the world under the PMC umbrella and we are thrilled to join the growing team,” DeJong said. “We look forward to leveraging our expertise with PMC’s ambitious and forward-thinking brand leaders as we collectively dream up new ways to provide meaningful experience-driven connections for our clients.”