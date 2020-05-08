Pauley Perrette On ‘Broke’ Cancellation: This Show “Healed Me”

Pauley Perrette is reflecting on her experience on Broke following Thursday’s cancellation by CBS of the multi-camera comedy after one season.

“About the ‘limited series’ #BROKE Many new episodes are airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed,” Perrette tweeted.

In the tweet, Perrette posted a video message about her thoughts on the May 7 episode of Broke. “Losing My Religion,” is “the most important half-hour of television that I’ve ever done and the thing I am most proud of,” Perrette said.

“In the middle of a primetime sitcom, we are doing a beautiful episode about faith and about God and about getting through trials and tribulations with our faith and our relationship to God,” she said.

Perrette said it “sounds kind of crazy, it’s an idea that meant so much to me,” but thankfully the writers and producers were into making the episode.

“We shot this last year not even knowing that this is exactly what is needed right now,” Perrette. “I hope it touches you as much as it did me. We’re just super proud that we did it and we’re super proud to show it to you.”

Broke marked Perrette’s return to television following her 15-season run as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto on NCIS. She left the CBS procedural in 2018 amid controversy.

In the series, Perrette starred opposite Jaime Camil as Jackie, a tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom with a 9-year-old son. Written by Alex Herschlag and directed by Victor Gonzalez, Broke centered on Miguel (Camil), an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is cut off by his father so he and his wife move into the Reseda condo of her estranged sister Jackie (Perrette).