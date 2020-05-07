Patton Oswalt Returning To Host Webby Awards, From Home

Patton Oswalt has been set to return as host of the 24th annual Webby Awards, a ceremony that honors the best of the Internet. The event is May 19 and, due to the coronavirus lockdown, it will be in a virtual format, meaning Oswalt will be hosting what organizers have dubbed WFH: Webbys From Home from his house.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences unveiled nominees last week, after previously canceling its planned New York ceremony. Among the noms in the entertainment realm are HBO, Saturday Night Live, BBC, Netflix, Star Wars, Hulu and Comedy Central. Lizzo, Trevor Noah, Jennifer Garner, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Florence Pugh, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ariana Grande, Idris Elba, Stephen Colbert, LeBron James, Celine Dion, Tom Hanks, Billy Eichner and Chris Evans also received nominations.

The event, which allows winners only five-word acceptance speeches, will focus this year on those using the Internet to respond to the COVID-19 impact. Its awards also honor excellence on the Internet in categories including websites, video, advertising, media & PR, apps, mobile, and voice, social, podcasts and games.

Winners will be announced earlier in day May 19, with the virtual ceremony to come afterward.

“The Webbys have always been a blast, and I was honored to accept the invitation to come back and host,” said Oswalt, whose latest stand-up special I Love Everything debuts May 19 on Netflix. “Then, the honor turned to glee when I realized it’s going to be the same as every other night lately — sitting around in my pajamas, marveling at amazing stuff on the Internet… except I won’t even have to find it myself.”