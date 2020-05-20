Parties, Gatherings “Prohibited” On Memorial Day, L.A. County Health Director Warns

With a minor heatwave expected to hit the area over the long Memorial Day Weekend, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer sought to remind residents that restrictions are still in place.

“We’re gonna approach a holiday weekend, and I want to encourage everyone to take some time and celebrate safely,” said Dr. Ferrer. “Many of our beautiful outdoor spaces are open, and we can enjoy them while we practice physical distancing. We can also enjoy our beautiful weather in our own neighborhoods and our own backyards.”

“I want to remind folks that gatherings and events of any kind are nor permitted,” said the director. “Unfortunately, there have been recent parties and gatherings that did result in a number of newly infected people.”

“Being together from a distance is currently our new normal,” she emphasized.

Following Ferrer’s remarks, the County Public Health Department tweeted an update that included the following caution:

“While many outdoor spaces are open, public and private gatherings of any number of people outside of a single household unit are not permitted. Everyone must continue to follow distancing and infection control protocols.”

@lapublichealth Announces 57 New Deaths Related to #COVID19 and 1,324 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. 40,857 positive cases across all areas of LA County, and a total of 1,970 deaths. View https://t.co/JqBLKppDTu for more. pic.twitter.com/pDeW1WUED4 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 20, 2020

This comes a day after Malibu residents reported large-scale violations of county-imposed beach restrictions over the weekend.

“Seventy to ninety percent” of those on Zuma Beach did not have masks, Malibu-based journalist and KBUU radio station manager Hans Laetz reported. Local beach gates were “pried open,” parking nightmares abounded and people threw loud parties at night to watch bioluminescence in the waves.