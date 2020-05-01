‘Parks And Recreation’ Special Tops Thursday Ratings, Raises $2.8M So Far For COVID-19 Relief

The Parks and Recreation special topped Thursday in primetime with a 1.4 rating and 3.7 million viewers, with NBC saying today the telecast collected donations so far totaling $2.8 million.

The zinger-filled special, the first appearance for the Emmy-winning comedy since its seven-season run ended in 2015, featured all the main characters over Zoom. It was constructed over a three-week period from idea to post production, co-creator Mike Schur said, with the cast sent camera tripods and being responsible for their own hair and makeup. The premise of the episode: a present-day Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.

The episode was created to raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, with donations to be matched by NBCUniversal, cast and crew, and corporate sponsors at various levels through May 21. (You can still donate here).

The special was preceded by the Paley Center Salutes Parks and Recreation (1.0, 3.4M).

