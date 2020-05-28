Paramount, Sega Sammy Developing ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Sequel

Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy have set a sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog in motion. Jeff Fowler will return to direct from a screenplay by original scribes Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will return to produce with Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, and Tim Miller serving as executive producers.

Based on the videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. Tika Sumpter also co-stars with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Released in theaters in February, Sonic the Hedgehog grossed over $58 million domestically in its opening weekend to become the best domestic opening for a video game property on the big screen to date.

Variety first broke the news of the sequel.