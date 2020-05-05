Paramount Names Deborah Aquila & Tricia Wood As Casting EVPs

In the wake of the departure of Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television EVP of Casting Joseph Middleton back in January, the studio has split his job into two, just as Deadline heard, and hired Deborah Aquila and Tricia Wood as EVPs of Casting. Aquila will run point on TV reporting to Paramount President of Television Nicole Clemens, while Wood will oversee film, reporting into Wyck Godfrey, Paramount Motion Pictures Group President.

Aquila and Wood previously had their own firm, Aquila Wood Casting, on behalf of Lionsgate. Aquila recently cast Paramount/Skydance’s Chris Pratt sci-fi movie The Tomorrow War which is currently in post, and she also cast Lionsgate hits, the multi-Oscar winning Lala Land and Wonder. Wood came up under Aquila. The two count over 150 credits on film and TV pilots.

Here is the memo from Clemens and Godfrey about the announcement today:

TO: Paramount Employees

FROM: Nicole Clemens & Wyck Godfrey

DATE: May 5th, 2020

Dear All,

We are thrilled to announce that Deborah Aquila and Tricia Wood have been hired as Executive Vice Presidents of Casting for Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios. While acting as a single, cohesive team, Aquila is running point on television, reporting to Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios; Wood is running point for the film side, reporting to Wyck Godfrey, President of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group.

Geraldine Leder, Paramount’s Senior Vice President of Casting reports to Aquila, while Vice President of Casting Monika Mikkelsen has transitioned to a new role as the dedicated casting executive for Paramount Animation.

Wood and Aquila previously headed Aquila Wood Casting on behalf of Lionsgate. Aquila is a member of the CSA as well as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Her most recent films include Paramount’s The Tomorrow War, LaLa Land, and Wonder. She previously worked at Paramount, and was Senior Vice President of Features Casting from 1993-1999. Wood began her career in 1993 as an intern at Paramount in the Features Casting Department under the tutelage of Aquila. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Together, Aquila and Wood have shared casting credits on over 150 feature films and television pilots.

Please join us in extending a very warm welcome to these two great additions to the Paramount team.

Nicole & Wyck