Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Livesteam Theater Review: Richard Nelson’s ‘What Do We Need To Talk About?’ Stakes Claim As First Great Drama Of The Pandemic

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

TCA Cancels Summer Press Tour, Exploring "Virtual Alternatives" With Networks

Read the full story

Paramount Dates New ‘Transformers’ Movie For 2022

Paramount

Paramount has given a date for a new Transformers movie of June 24, 2022.

The studio is in development on two different projects: one by Murder Mystery scribe James Vanderbilt and the other by John Wick Chapter 3 EP and Army of the Dead scribe Joby Harold. The Vanderbilt project, from what we’ve heard, is based on Transformers spinoff Beast Wars which are robots that transform into robotic animals like Cheetor (Cheetah), Optimus Primal (Gorilla), Rhinox (Rhinoceros) and more. The other is reportedly in the Bumblebee universe. It’s not definite yet which one will make it to production.

Separately, the studio has tweaked its platform release of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. Pic is still opening limited on Sept. 25, but its expanding on Oct. 9 (instead of Oct. 2) with a full wide break on Oct. 16.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad