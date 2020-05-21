Casey Wasserman Kicking The Tires On Paradigm’s Music Assets

The future of the Paradigm Talent Agency could lay in Casey Wasserman’s hands.

While we hear talks for the LA28 Olympics chair to take over the once lucrative music assets of the Sam Gores-run company are still pretty fluid, there is no doubt that conversations are being had that would be a big move for the grandson of Hollywood’s one-time kingpin Lew Wasserman.

Reps for sports and entertainment agency boss Wasserman had no comment on any possible deal for part of Paradigm. Reps for the struggling agency did not reply to request for comment on the matter.

However, it seems that this potential carving up of Paradigm was initiated by Platinum Equity founder Tom Gores, the brother of Sam Gores. The Detroit Pistons owner approached the Wasserman Media Group CEO a few weeks back to gauge his interest in acquiring the music assists of the agency. With coronavirus having rendered the live events and touring business DOA right now, there would seem to be no rush for Wasserman to put pen to paper yet, but if this does happen it will happen in the next 30 days, I hear.

It is of course worth noting that before Paradigm was ravaged by the economic fallout from COVID-19 and hit with a salacious lawsuit back in April from ex-mega agent Debbee Klein, the music assets and the deep relationships agents in the company had with the industry’s touring business was the jewel in the crown for Gores. In the past, both UTA and CAA have attempted to strike a deal with the Paradigm chair with figures of over $200 million being tossed around.

While none of those deals ever came to fruition, Casey Wasserman may be the one to make it so soon rather than later. I mean, his agency represents U.S. soccer superstars Megan Rapinoe and Abby Wambach and they know how to close the deal. What would be left of Paradigm, if anything, that’s another matter.