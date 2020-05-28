Narcos director Andrés Baiz will helm Scott Free and AGC thriller Panopticon, based on the Black List script by Emily Jerome.

Tom Moran and Vera Meyer will shepherd the project with Kevin Walsh producing for Scott Free alongside Jerome and AGC Studios CEO Stuart Ford and Head of Production Linda McDonough. Ridley Scott will serve as executive producer.

Production is slated to begin in fall 2020, and active casting is ongoing.

The film, according to the official synopsis, will follow “rising hedge fund manager Chase who hears about a little known financial gold mine called PCC Correctional, an Arizona based private prison system that racks up huge profits. She decides to go all in to advance her career but it soon becomes clear that it’s a bad bet in every way except return on investment. On a tour of the prison she realizes that the inmates are running the show. Chase starts a dangerous game as she tries to fix things in order to save the jackpot she’s reaping for herself and her firm.”

Said AGC CEO Stuart Ford, “Emily Jerome has written a powerful, taut thriller wrapped up in the all too prescient real world arena of the US incarceration system. We’re excited to be putting the project together with her and our friends at Scott Free.”

Sales arm AGC International is handling international sales and CAA Media Finance, which arranged for the film’s financing, will represent the domestic sale. The two companies co-represent the Chinese distribution rights. AGC will be shopping ahead of, and during, the Cannes virtual market next month.

The deal was negotiated by AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa on behalf of AGC; and by CAA on behalf of Baiz and Jerome, and Ridley Scott. Baiz is also represented by Management 360, and Jerome by Jamie Feldman of Lichter Grossman.