‘Palm Springs’ Gets Hulu & Drive-In Release Date After Sundance Splash

Palm Springs, which scored a Sundance Film Festival record $17.5 million (plus 69 cents) rights deal when Hulu and Neon co-acquired it this year in Park City, will premiere on Hulu and in drive-in theaters nationwide via Neon on July 10.

The existential romantic comedy stars Andy Samberg as Nyles and Cristin Milioti as a reluctant maid of honor who have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding after he rescues her from a disastrous toast. Things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, of each other. J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin and Peter Gallagher also star.

It was one of the few big standout comedies at this year’s Sundance.

Max Barbakow directed the pic, which was written by Andy Siara and hails from Limelight and Lonely Island Classics. Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker are producers, and Gabby Revilla Lugo is executive producer.

Drive-ins have been among the first in the exhibition industry to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered multiplexes worldwide. Some chains and some countries have announced reopening dates starting in June and July.