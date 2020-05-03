OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’ To End With Season 5, Last Season Set For June Premiere – Watch Trailer

In its final season, the Greenleaf family will be trying to save their Memphis megachurch from being taken over by Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries. But secrets past and present threaten to tear the family apart even as they try to unite.

The cast includes Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker and Deborah Joy Winans, Oprah Winfrey, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Desiree Ross, Lovie Simone, Tye White and Gregory Alan Williams.

Greenleaf has compiled10 NAACP Image Award nominations and won Outstanding Drama Series in 2020. Greenleaf debuted in 2016 as OWN’s first scripted series.

Watch the Season 5 trailer above.