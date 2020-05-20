‘Outmatched’ Canceled By Fox After One Season

Fox has opted not to proceed with a second season of its freshman multi-cam family comedy Outmatched.

The move, which was fully expected, leaves Prodigal Son as the only Fox series formally on the bubble. That drama, starring Michael Sheen, is getting renewed, contingent on finalizing deals and locking in Sheen’s schedule.

Outmatched, the only new live-action comedy introduced by Fox this season, never quite registered creatively or ratings-wise, but Fox brass love the two leads, Jason Biggs and Maggie Lawson, and may try to get them for other network shows, I hear.

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet (LA to Vegas), Outmatched harkened back to one of Fox’s signature comedy series, Malcolm In the Middle. It centered on a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses.

Biggs, Lawson, Finesse Mitchell, Tisha Campbell, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton and Oakley Bull starred in Outmatched, produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment.