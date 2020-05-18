OurIdentity COVID-19 Relief Event Sets Andrew Yang, Ronny Chieng, Sung Kang, Kelly Hu And More As Guests

Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel will host the livestream relief event #OurIdentity: Project Blue Marble which continues the celebration of Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with an eight-hour livestreaming event that will bring together Asian artists and leaders from around the world to fight against COVID-19 and the racism and xenophobia affecting Asian communities during the pandemic. The event will take place on May 30 starting at 2pm EST.

Guests include presidential candidate Andrew Yang, The Daily Show correspondent, actor and stand-up comedian Ronny Chieng, Fast and the Furious franchise star Sung Kang, actress Kelly Hu, rapper and Nora From Queens actor Dumbfoundead, basketball star Jeremy Lin, fashion designers Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim, among others. The event will feature musical performances by Yuna, Raja Kumari, Jay Park and H1GHR Music, M-Flo and guitarist Miyavi, James Reid, P-Lo, Agnez Mo, Shawn Wasabi, Yultron, MILCK, Raisa and many more.

“It’s been inspiring to witness the strength of the human spirit through these tough times,” said Kev Nish, Co-CEO of Transparent Arts, Far East Movement, & Co-Founder of Goldhouse. “Project Blue Marble is the result of our community’s togetherness, our passion to help, and our need to be heard.”

Actor Sung Kang adds, “Love when everyone comes together, and I want to support any way I can, especially when it comes to the front line workers and the daily sacrifice they’re making.”

Presented by Today, Transparent Arts, Gold House, Amazon Music, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and XRM Media and co-organized by The Far East Movement the event will benefit the United Way and their Asia Pacific affiliates and their efforts to support those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The event will livestream on Twitch. See the full lineup of guests below.