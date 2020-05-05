Oscilloscope Acquires ‘All I Can Say’ Docu From Late Blind Melon Frontman Shannon Hoon

EXCLUSIVE: There is a certain generation that basks in the ’90s Blind Melon tune “No Rain” and Oscilloscope Laboratories is looking to shed light on that era via the forthcoming documentary All I Can Say. The indie film company co-founded by Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch has acquired the North American rights to the docu from the late Blind Melon frontman Shannon Hoon. Oscilloscope is set to release the film later this year.

Shot firsthand by Hoon over the course of five years up until a few hours before his sudden death at the age of 28 in 1995, All I Can Say made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. Hoon used his camera as a diary and he meticulously documented facets of his life including his family, his creative process, his band’s rise to fame, and his struggle with addiction. From the birth of Hoon’s daughter to his documentation of ’90s politics and culture, filmmakers Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessy compiled material for an intimate, nuanced portrait of the artist — created solely with his own footage.

“All I Can Say tells the story of a person who never heard his daughter speak her first word, but left her this strange, intimate and fragmented chronicle that she would one day watch in the form of this film,” said the filmmakers in a joint statement. “We feel extremely fortunate and excited that a visionary company like Oscilloscope, with its reputation for creatively bold and inspired work, has joined us to now thoughtfully bring the film to the rest of the world.”

O-Scope’s Dan Berger said that the docu “is a masterful feat of filmmaking by an extremely talented and invested group of artists.” He adds, “Working exclusively with Shannon’s own footage to construct a compelling and cohesive story was no small undertaking, but their commitment to that concept, which they pulled off perfectly, truly makes this a posthumous work of Shannon’s. It’s intimate. It’s touching. It’s full of love and life and pain. And it says so much more about the man as a result.”

The film was produced by Lindha Narvaez, Sam Gursky, and Taryn Gould. Executive producers are Eric Eisner (Long Strange Trip), founder and CEO of Double E Pictures; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment; Ryan Kroft, Senior Vice President of Production & Development for Live Nation Productions; Danny Clinch; and John Beug.