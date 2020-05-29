Motion Picture Academy Board Of Governors Nominees List Includes Brett Ratner, Ava DuVernay, Michael Shamberg

The list of candidates for the 2020 Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors election is now out, with the winner in each branch being chosen directly from these entries rather than whittling it down to four finalists in each, as has been done previously.

Also new this year in the streamlined timetable, as Deadline exclusively reported May 16. The winners for the 17 open slots on the 54-member board will be chosen by preferential balloting, just like Best Picture race at the Oscars. Voting begins Monday and ballots are due back June 5.

The actors branch is the largest in the Academy and it also has drawn the biggest field of contenders for the one spot that is up. Incumbent governor Whoopi Goldberg is running for re-election against past governor Ed Begley Jr. vying to return to the board. Other notables on the list include Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss; Rita Wilson, now recovered from her early bout with COVID-19; and brothers Stacy Keach and James Keach facing off against each other.

Among directors angling for the seat currently held by Kimberley Peirce, who is running again for a new term, are Ava DuVernay, Jason Reitman and Reginald Hudlin, the latter a past Oscar-show producer as well an as at-large board member looking to win a seat in this branch now. Also running is none other than Brett Ratner, who rather notoriously was in the headlines when he resigned as producer of the 84th Academy Awards show after certain disparaging comments, including a derogatory word for gays he made surfaced on tape in 2011 shortly after he was selected for the job.

In the Executives branch, Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard face off against each other as well as incumbent David Linde among others. In the Producers branch, Jason Blum makes another try for the board, along with past Best Picture winners Irwin Winkler and Michael Phillips. This year’s Oscar show producer Lynette Howell Taylor and this year’s Governors Awards producer Jennifer Fox also aim to join the board. Among others vying is Michael Shamberg, who has made no secret of his opposition to Academy leadership — including a recent guest column for Deadline.

Here’s the full list of nominees by branch (* = incumbent):

Actors

Michael Lee Aday

Ed Begley, Jr

Robert Carradine

Nicolas Coster

Colman Domingo

Richard Dreyfuss

Spencer Garrett

Bruce Glover

Whoopi Goldberg*

James Keach

Stacy Keach

Peter Kwong

Jodi Long

Tim Matheson

Joe Pantoliano

Lou Diamond Phillips

Andrea Riseborough

Andrew Stevens

Rita Wilson

Cinematographers

Kerry Barden

Richard Hicks

Margery Simkin

Debra Zane

Andrzej Bartkowiak

Richard P Crudo

Svetlana Cvetko

Steven Fierberg

Michael Goi

Janusz Kaminski

Newton Thomas Sigel

Eric Steelberg

Kees Van Oostrum

Amelia Vincent

Roy Wagner

Mandy Walker*

Costume Designers

Molly Maginnis

Judianna Makovsky

Isis Mussenden*

Rita Ryack

Directors

Niki Caro

Scott Cooper

Ava DuVernay

Reginald Hudlin

Kasi Lemmons

Michael Mann

Philippe Mora

Kimberly Peirce*

Brett Ratner

Peyton Reed

Jason Reitman

Frances-Anne Solomon

Lewis Teague

Documentary

Kate Amend*

Geralyn Dreyfous

Karen Goodman

Lauren Greenfield

Tom Neff

Executives

Pam Abdy

Victoria Alonso

Michael W Barker

Thomas Bernard

Mark C Canton

Erica Huggins

David Linde*

Mike Medavoy

James W Morris

Gianni Nunnari

Stephen Strick

Patrick Wachsberger

Film Editors

Mark Helfrich

Michael Jablow

Nancy Richardson

Stephen Rivkin

David Rosenbloom

Paul Seydor

Terilyn A Shropshire

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

Linda Flowers

Marketing and Public Relations

Stephen D Bruno

Kevin Goetz

Barry Dale Johnson

Michael Kaplan

Christina Kounelias*

Robert A Levine

Michele Robertson

Music

Charles Bernstein*

Paul Chihara

George S Clinton

John C Debney

Sharon Farber

William Goldstein

Jan A P Kaczmarek

Emilio Kauderer

Carole Bayer Sager

Producers

Khadija Alami

Jason Blum

Lawrence David Foldes

Jennifer Fox

Lynette Howell Taylor

Steven-Charles Jaffe

Robert Lantos

Lori McCreary

Chris Moore

Michael Peyser

Michael S Phillips

Peter Samuelson

Michael Shamberg

Jeffrey Sharp

Richard W Stevenson

Irwin Winkler

Production Design

Marcia Hinds

Geoffrey A Kirkland

John A Kuri

Carolyn A Loucks

John Muto

Rusty Smith

Melissa Stewart

Wynn P Thomas*

Thomas A Walsh

Short Films and Feature Animation

Jon Bloom

Edwin Catmull

Ron Diamond

Chris Donahue

Raul Garcia

Matthew Gross

Tom Sito*

Erik Smitt

Chris Tashima

Sound

Bobbi Banks

Teri E Dorman*

Nicholas Eliopoulos

Scott Gershin

Mark Mangini

F Hudson Miller

Victoria Rose Sampson

Mark P Stoeckinger

Bruce Tanis

Randy Thom

Visual Effects

Robert Blalack

Rob Bredow

Brooke Breton

Richard Edlund*

Jonathan Erland

Jeffrey M Kleiser

Jeffrey A Okun

Helena Packer

Joshua Pines

Theresa Ellis Rygiel

Rick Sayre

Writers

Carl A Gottlieb

Larry Karaszewski*

Gregory Nava

John Ridley

Howard A Rodman