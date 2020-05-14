Oscar-Winning Director Orlando Von Einsiedel & Nat Geo To Launch YouTube Series Celebrating Nobel Peace Prize

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando von Einsiedel, whose short doc The White Helmets picked up the 2017 Academy Award, is teaming with National Geographic to launch a series of short films celebrating Nobel Peace Prize Laureates from around the world.

The five docs will launch on Nat Geo’s YouTube channel on May 20. Three are making world premieres, while two screened at Telluride in 2019.

The films were all directed by von Einsiedel and produced by Grain Media and Rideback. They are:

Into The Fire (Telluride 2019) – In an area of Iraq destroyed by ISIS, Hana Khider leads an all-female team of Yazidi de-miners in their attempts to clear the land of mines. Their job involves painstakingly searching for booby traps in bombed out buildings and fields, where one wrong move means certain death. Hana works for the Mines Advisory Group, an organization who are part of the ‘International Campaign to Ban Landmines’, a coalition awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1997.

Lost And Found (Telluride 2019 and AFI Fest Audience Award winner 2019) – In the chaos of the world’s largest refugee camp, Kamal Hussein is a beacon of hope. From his small ramshackle hut, and armed only with a microphone, he has taken it upon himself to try and reunite the thousands of Rohingya families who have been torn apart by violence and ethnic cleansing in Myanmar. However, in finding lost family members and bringing them back together, he is not just helping them. He is also finding peace for himself. Kamal’s work is funded by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1954 and 1981.

The Lost Forest (world premiere) – An international team of scientists and explorers go on an extraordinary mission in Mozambique to reach a forest that no human has set foot in. The team, including some of the world’s foremost climate change experts, aims to collect data from the forest to help in our understanding of how climate change is affecting our planet. But the forest sits atop a mountain, and to reach it, the team must first climb a sheer 100m wall of rock. The scientist’s work is based on research conducted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.

Still Human (world premiere) – In war-torn South Sudan, Makur Diet knows all too well the horror of conflict. Over ten years ago, he lost his leg to a bullet. Despairing for his future, Makur was close to giving up, until one day he was given a prosthetic leg, and with it a new lease of life. Makur now devotes his life to helping others who have been injured in the war to walk again. Makur works at an International Committee of the Red Cross centre in South Sudan. The ICRC have received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1917, 1944 and 1963

An Unfinished Symphony (world premiere) – The Miagi Orchestra is a South African orchestra dedicated to helping the nation overcome decades of violence, conflict and division through the power of music. The film follows two of its musicians: Tsepo Pooe, who grew up in Soweto Township; and Lize Schaap, who grew up in wealthy Pretoria. Through their eyes, and differing experiences of growing up in South Africa, we understand the enormous impact apartheid continues to have, but also see hope for a brighter future for the country. The Miagi Orchestra’s mission is inspired by the work and legacy of Nelson Mandela, recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.