How To Watch Oprah Winfrey’s Virtual #Graduation2020 Event Online

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are co-hosting #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which kicks off Friday at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT on Facebook Watch. The loaded livestreamed event, which includes appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Cardi B, Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles.
Winfrey will be delivering the commencement address for the virtual ceremony, aimed at this year’s graduating seniors whose ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic (see the full list of scheduled guests below).
Miley Cyrus is expected perform her single “The Climb” during the multiple-hour event, which will be available on Facebook Watch and via Instagram. You can also watch the the livestream here:
Winfrey’s event comes ahead of Saturday’s Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special which will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC among 20 other outlets. Former President Barack Obama will deliver a commencement message in that event, hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.
Here’s the full list of Winfrey’s scheduled guests:
Jennifer Garner
Awkwafina
Lil Nas X
Amy Schumer
Cardi B
Matthew McConaughey
Kristen Bell
Gloria Estefan
Jonathan Van Ness
Selena Gomez
Sterling K. Brown
AnnaSophia Robb
Antoni Porowski
Ashley Graham
Bobby Berk
Chrissy Metz
Daddy Yankee
David Oyelowo
Gordon Ramsay
Hailee Steinfeld
Huda & Mona Kattan
Iliza Shlesinger
J.J. Watt
Kandi Burruss
Karamo Brown
Kofi Kingston
La La Anthony
Lacy Evans
Lana Condor
Lisa Leslie
Lisa Vanderpump
Luke Bryan
Marlee Matlin
Milo Ventimiglia
Nick Kroll
Steve Aoki
Steve Harvey
Tim Tebow
Tori Kelly
Usher
Whitney Cummings
Yara Shahidi
