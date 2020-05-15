How To Watch Oprah Winfrey’s Virtual #Graduation2020 Event Online

Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak are co-hosting #Graduation 2020: and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which kicks off Friday at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT on Facebook Watch. The loaded livestreamed event, which includes appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Cardi B, Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles.

Winfrey will be delivering the commencement address for the virtual ceremony, aimed at this year’s graduating seniors whose ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic (see the full list of scheduled guests below).

Miley Cyrus is expected perform her single “The Climb” during the multiple-hour event, which will be available on Facebook Watch and via Instagram. You can also watch the the livestream here:

Winfrey’s event comes ahead of Saturday’s Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special which will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC among 20 other outlets. Former President Barack Obama will deliver a commencement message in that event, hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Here’s the full list of Winfrey’s scheduled guests:

Jennifer Garner

Awkwafina

Lil Nas X

Amy Schumer

Cardi B

Matthew McConaughey

Kristen Bell

Gloria Estefan

Jonathan Van Ness

Selena Gomez

Sterling K. Brown

AnnaSophia Robb

Antoni Porowski

Ashley Graham

Bobby Berk

Chrissy Metz

Daddy Yankee

David Oyelowo

Gordon Ramsay

Hailee Steinfeld

Huda & Mona Kattan

Iliza Shlesinger

J.J. Watt

Kandi Burruss

Karamo Brown

Kofi Kingston

La La Anthony

Lacy Evans

Lana Condor

Lisa Leslie

Lisa Vanderpump

Luke Bryan

Marlee Matlin

Milo Ventimiglia

Nick Kroll

Steve Aoki

Steve Harvey

Tim Tebow

Tori Kelly

Usher

Whitney Cummings

Yara Shahidi