UPDATED, 9 AM: Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak have been tapped to co-host #Graduation 2020: and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 multi-hour streaming event set for May 15. Additionally, more celebrity speakers have announced, including Cardi B, Kristen Bell, Selena Gomez and more, joining previously announced Oprah Winfrey, Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles. See full list below.

AdamRayOkay (as Rosa), Amy Schumer, AnnaSophia Robb, Antoni Porowski, Ashley Graham, Becky Lynch, Bailey Sok, Bobby Berk, Bretman Rock, Cardi B, Charles Melton, Chiney Ogwumike, Chris Paul, Chrissy Metz, Cookie Monster & Grover, Daddy Yankee, Damian Lillard, David Dobrik, David Oyelowo, Desus & Mero, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Dixie D’amelio, DJ Khaled, Drew McIntyre, Dude Perfect, Emily Ratajkowski, Gloria Estefan, Gordon Ramsay, Hailee Steinfeld, Huda & Mona Kattan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jess & Gabriel Conte, J.J. Watt, Jonathan Van Ness, John Mayer, Joshua Bassett, Julian Edelman, Kandi Burruss, Karamo Brown, Kofi Kingston, Kristen Bell, La La Anthony, Lacy Evans, Lana Condor, Lisa Leslie, Lisa Vanderpump, Lizzy Greene, Luis Fonsi, Luke Bryan, Marlee Matlin, Marshmello, Matthew McConaughey, Milo Ventimiglia, Nick Kroll, Olivia Rodrigo, Ronny Chieng, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Steve Aoki, Sofia Carson, Sofia Wylie, Steve Harvey, The Miz, Tim Tebow, Tori Kelly, Usher, Whitney Cummings, Wilmer Valderrama, Winnie Harlow and Yara Shahidi.

PREVIOUS, April 27: Oprah Winfrey will be the featured commencement speaker for #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, a multi-hour streaming event set for May 15 on both platforms.

Aimed at this year’s seniors whose commencement ceremonies have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook and Instagram will be honoring the class of 2020 with a virtual graduation event. It also will feature words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more to be announced soon.

Miley Cyrus also is scheduled for a special performance of her hit song, “The Climb.” The video will be broadcast on Facebook Watch and available at facebook.com/facebookapp. Individual segments will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, as well as contributors’ social media accounts.

Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 is produced by B17 Entertainment, with Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher serving as executive producers and Jane Mun as showrunner and executive producer.