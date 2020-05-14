‘One Day At A Time’ Animated Special Adds Lin-Manuel Miranda, Offers First Look And Sets Premiere Date

One Day At A Time is coming back and it’s animated! The Pop TV sitcom has shared a first look at the animated special which will feature Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut on the show as well as returning guest stars Gloria Estefan and Melissa Fumero. Audiences will have the opportunity to enjoy animated iteration of the celebrated Latinx-fronted series when it premieres on Pop TV on June 16 at 9:30PM ET/PT following a marathon of the current season.

Check out the first look of animated versions of the beloved One Day at a Time characters below.

L-R: Mirtha (Gloria Estefan), Estrellita (Melissa Fumero), Juanito (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Penelope (Justina Machado), Elena (Isabella Gomez), Alex (Marcel Ruiz), Lydia (Rita Moreno), Flavio and Gloria Estefan (Gloria Estefan). Smiley Guy Studios

The special titled “The Politics Episode” was produced remotely and centers around Penelope’s (Justina Machado) conservative cousin Estrellita (Fumero), Tia Mirtha (Estefan), and Tio Juanito (Miranda) coming to visit and with the impending election, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics.

Filming of the fourth season of One Day at a Time was suspended in mid-March amid a growing coronavirus pandemic. The show had its mid-season finale on April 14. One Day at a Time executive producer/co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett, whose husband Dave Kellett is a cartoonist, brought the idea of an animated episode with fellow executive producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce. The two took the idea to the show’s producing studio Sony Pictures Television — and now we have an animated special!

The show, which is based on Norman Lear’s 1975 classic sitcom, also stars Rita Moreno, Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz. One Day at a Time is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Norman Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller serving as executive producers. The special is also produced by Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios in Toronto, who will be overseeing the animation.