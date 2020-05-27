‘On The Record’ Filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, along with their production company, Jane Doe Films (fka Chain Camera Pictures), have signed with WME.

Dick and Ziering are an award-winning film team known for their groundbreaking and change-making investigatory work. Their latest film, On the Record, which examines the sexual assault allegations against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, premiered to rave reviews at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It was released today, May 27 on HBO Max.

Their film, The Bleeding Edge, a Netflix original investigative feature on the medical industry that catalyzed sweeping changes in the field, was the recipient of 2019’s George Polk Award for Special Achievement in Investigative Journalism and the 2020 DuPont Award. Their previous film, The Hunting Ground, an exposé of rape culture on college campuses, was released by Radius and CNN. It is the 2016 recipient of the PGA’s Stanley Kramer Award, and received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The duo also were behind The Invisible War, a groundbreaking investigation into the epidemic of rape within the US military. The film led to five congressional hearings, the passing of 35 reforms through Congress, and won two Emmy Awards for Best Documentary, the 2012 Independent Spirit Award, a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Other films include Emmy-nominated Outrage. Dick also directed Oscar-nominated Twist of Faith, the story of a man confronting the trauma of his past sexual abuse by a Catholic priest, as well as This Film is Not Yet Rated, a breakthrough investigation of the MPAA’s secretive film ratings system. Ziering and Dick also co-directed Derrida, a documentary about the world-renowned French philosopher.

Jane Doe Films (fka Chain Camera Pictures) has an exclusive first-look deal with Entertainment One for scripted and unscripted programming. Alongside Dick and Ziering, the company includes head of development Ryan Mazie and producers Amy Herdy and Jamie Rogers.