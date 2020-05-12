Cinemas Re-Open In Norway: Only 6% Of Venues Running But Up To 96% Of Tickets Sold; ‘Onward’ Is Top Title

Here’s the latest info from Norway, which this weekend became one of the first European nations to re-open cinemas as the country exits its coronavirus lockdown.

In total, 30 venues re-opened, a mere 6% of the country’s cinema real estate which counts 483 sites. As Deadline reported on May 1, cinemas in Norway were given the green light by the government to resume business from May 7, however for many owners it was not economically viable to follow that date due to restrictions on admissions (max 50 per screen). Social distancing rules mandate one meter between guests, though members of the same household are allowed to sit together.

On a brighter note, those that did re-open look to have sold a decent percentage of tickets. The Ringen Kino in capital city Oslo, which is operated by Nordisk Film kino, said it had sold 96% of its available tickets this weekend and recorded more than 1,000 total admissions.

Related Story HBO Max Is A "Real Bargain" At $15 A Month Given Reach And Content, AT&T CFO Asserts

Admittedly, that example accounted for a large chunk of the overall picture. In total, on Friday (May 8), there were 225 screenings and admissions of 1,562, on Saturday (May 9) there were 276 screenings and 2,328 admissions, and on Sunday (May 10), 322 screenings and admissions of 3,297.

That’s 7,187 admissions in total. Not exactly a booming figure, but it could be positive enough to encourage other exhibitors that there is appetite from audiences. Further cinemas are now expected to resume operations in the country this week, according to a local industry source.

The most popular film this weekend was Disney Pixar’s Onward, which racked up 1,637 admissions, ahead of Vin Diesel thriller Bloodshot (549 admissions) and Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen (520 admissions). Other titles on release included Danish pic Klovn 3: the Final, Korean Oscar sensation Parasite, and Norwegian war drama Flukten Ver Grensen.

Further nations allowing venues to re-open this week include the Czech Republic, where theaters started screening movies yesterday (May 11).