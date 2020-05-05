‘Normal People’ Scores 16M Views In Its First Week On BBC iPlayer

The BBC is trumpeting the success of its Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People, which has generated 16.2M views in its first week on streaming service iPlayer.

The Element Pictures drama about young love propelled BBC Three to its best-ever week. The BBC’s youth service has clocked up a total of 21.8M requests since April 26, monstering its previous record of 10.8M views in 2018.

The BBC said 5M of the Normal People requests were from people aged 16-34, according to iPlayer data, meaning it has also performed well among older audiences.

The bumper viewing figures are likely to be a good sign for Hulu, which is the home of the Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones drama in the U.S., where it premiered on April 29.

BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said Normal People is a “modern masterpiece.” She added: “From the initial read-through, the phenomenal thought and preparation the directors put into everything from the aesthetics and locations through to the costumes, we felt this incredible piece would always be unique, and it’s clear the audience thinks so too.”