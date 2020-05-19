Roe V. Wade Plaintiff Reveals In ‘AKA Jane Roe’ Doc She Was Paid To Turn Pro-Life: “I Took Their Money”

In FX’s first documentary AKA Jane Roe, the real-life Norma McCorvey, who was known as plaintiff “Jane Roe” in the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, tells us that what she said in the feature is her “deathbed confession”. During the docu, she dropped a bomb, confessing that she went from pro-choice to pro-life because she was paid.

In one jaw-dropping part of the Nick Sweeney-directed docu, McCorvey, who was interviewed a few months before her death in 2017 was asked if she was being used as a trophy by anti-abortion groups. “I was the big fish,” she admitted. “I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money and they’d put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say. That’s what I’d say.”

She gave an example of what she was told to say as the “former Jane Roe,” then she admitted it was all an act. “I did it well too. I am a good actress,” McCorvey said in the docu as people watched the footage in shock.

The documentary feature follows the true story of McCorvey in the landmark ruling on abortion rights. The docu features interviews with people she worked closely with on the pro-life and pro-choice side of things — including Gloria Allred and Operation Rescue. The conflicting arguments paint the nuanced complexities of McCorvey and a culturally significant part of history that still affects the country today.

AKA Jane Roe marks FX Networks’ first documentary feature. The docu will premiere May 22 at 9 pm ET/PT on FX and will be available the following day on FX on Hulu.