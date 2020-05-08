Broadway’s Noma Dumezweni Reads Chapter 2 In Ongoing “Harry Potter At Home” Streaming Series

Noma Dumezweni picks up where Daniel Radcliffe left off: The Harry Potter and the Cursed Child actress reads Chapter Two of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the latest installment of an ongoing stream series designed for isolating kids (and their parents).

The new installment of the series is available now at www.HarryPotterAtHome.com.

Dumezweni, who created the role of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End and on Broadway, reads Chapter Two of Sorcerer’s Stone, “The Vanishing Glass.”

Radcliffe opened the series by reading the first chapter earlier this week. Also expected to narrate in coming weeks are Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim and Eddie Redmayne, with others to be announced. Readings of all 17 chapters of the book will be released through the middle of summer, with new videos posted at http://www.harrypotterathome.com. An audio-only version will be available for free on Spotify.

The Harry Potter At Home project is an initiative developed by Wizarding World Digital and J.K. Rowling’s agents The Blair Partnership, as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnering with Wizarding World are Warner Bros. Bloomsbury, Scholastic and Pottermore Publishing. The initiative includes an open license to teachers allowing them to post recordings of themselves reading the Harry Potter stories onto educational platforms and networks.