Nicole Scherzinger, Ashlee Simpson Among Celebs Joining Happy Hour Series Hosted By Digital Lifestyle Brand Now//With

Nicole Scherzinger, Meghan Trainor, Robert and Cortney Novogratz, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross will appear in It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere, a celebrity happy hour series premiering Thursday on digital lifestyle and commerce platform NOW//with.

Singer Macy Gray will host the first episode. Her cover version of “Stayin’ Alive,” the Bee Gees disco classic, will be the theme song for the series. Proceeds from downloads going to the LA Downtown Women’s Shelter.

The aim of the series, a press release said, is to meet the challenge of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and “ignite a retail revolution.” NOW//with will feature celebrity recommendations for clothes, accessories and a wide range of other goods.

The company was founded by Abra Potkin and Nicole Winnaman, each of whom has a deep resume in the TV business, with stints at major networks and production companies. Actress Charlotte Ubben is an investor and board member. Strategic investors include BRON Ventures and Lyonshare.

While brand marketers, digital entrepreneurs and media companies have pushed for years to unlock new commercial opportunities, the effort has taken on particular urgency during COVID-19. Already, the pandemic has forced companies like Nieman-Marcus into bankruptcy. The outlook is highly uncertain for many smaller sellers, especially in the absence of foot traffic, malls or stores in many U.S. cities.

Potkin said the crisis has “created an immediate opportunity and ‘call to action’ for talent to shine a light on smaller direct-to-consumer brands they have discovered that need a lifeline in these trying times.”

Winnaman added, “Almost overnight we’ve seen the world shift behavior and shopping as we’ve known it has forever changed. How many times did we all wish we could shop Sex in the City and how many hours did we waste hunting down that dress or that shoe?”