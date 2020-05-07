Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Reaches 2.4 Million Viewers In Live+3

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards posted solid ratings over its premiere weekend, reaching 2.4 million viewers in Live+3 in five telecasts across Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., TeenNick and Nicktoons.

On Nickelodeon, the telecast posted double-digit year-over-year gains, up +25% with Kids 6-11 (2.0/249K) and +21% with Kids 2-11 (1.7/340K) and drew 850K total viewers, up +30%. The telecast also posted double-digit increases over prior 4 weeks up +11% with Kids 6-11, +13% with Kids 2-11 and +39% with total viewers.

The Kids Choice Awards 2020 also was the number-one most social telecast across of TV on Saturday, May 2.

For the first time ever, Nickelodeon (1.3/269K) and Nick Jr. (1.0/173K) were TV’s top two networks for the month of April, with Kids 2-11, followed by Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Cartoon Network, according to Nielsen.

Big winners in Saturday’s awards, hosted by Victoria Justice, included Avengers: End Game for Favorite Movie; Stranger Things for Favorite Family TV Show, Henry Danger for Favorite Kids TV Show and Dwayne Johnson for Favorite Movie Actor. Ariana Grande won the Favorite Female Artist category and Shawn Mendes took the Favorite Male Artist honor.

Since March 16 (when coronavirus-related production shutdowns and stay-at-home orders kicked in) the Nickelodeon portfolio (Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons and TeenNick) has posted double-digits gains with Kids 6-11, up +29% versus prior four weeks and +10% year over year. Over the last month, Nickelodeon has posted double-digit gains, up +33% with Kids 6-11 (1.2/148,000) versus prior four weeks and up 9% year-over-year. Nick’s YouTube channels also are up double digits.