Nick Santora Inks Overall Deal With Skydance TV

Scorpion creator Nick Santora, showrunner of Skydance Television’s upcoming Jack Reacher series, is expanding his relationship with the studio, signing an exclusive, multi-year overall deal. Under the pact, Santora will create, develop and produce event-level original scripted series for Skydance TV.

Santora currently serves as showrunner and executive producer on the studio’s upcoming series Jack Reacher for Amazon Prime. Jack Reacher is a drama based on Lee Child’s bestselling international book series, which has sold 100 million copies in almost 50 languages and more than 100 territories to date. Season one will be based on the first Jack Reacher novel Killing Floor and is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios.

“Nick has impeccable taste and an amazing facility for all aspects of creating and producing television,” said Bill Bost, President, Skydance Television. “He is masterful at telling sophisticated stories for a global audience and we are beyond excited to continue collaborating with him.”

Santora is best known for creating and serving as executive producer/showrunner on Scorpion, which aired for four seasons on CBS, as well as co-writing, creating, showrunning and executive producing Breakout Kings on A&E. His writing and producing credits include television series Prison Break, The Sopranos, Law & Order, The Guardian and Lie to Me and the films Punisher: War Zone and The Longshots. He created and executive produced the competition-reality series Beauty and the Geek. In addition to Jack Reacher, Santora is also currently an executive producer/showrunner on The Most Dangerous Game and The Fugitive (both for Quibi). He has written multiple novels including Fifteen Digits; the national best seller Slip & Fall and the children’s book I Want an Alien For Christmas.

“It’s been an honor to step into the world Lee Child created with Jack Reacher and I’m thrilled to expand my partnership with Skydance,” said Santora. “David, Dana and Bill share my desire to tell larger than life stories with remarkable characters and I look forward to working together with the entire Skydance creative team to create compelling television series.”

Santora is the latest high-profile producer to make an overall deal with Skydance Television, joining David S. Goyer, Alison Schapker, Lewaa Nasserdeen and Olivia Purnell.

The studio’s current television slate includes Netflix’s longest running series Grace and Frankie, Altered Carbon, Condor, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Foundation and Jack Reacher.