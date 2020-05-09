Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

L.A. City Coronavirus Update: Mayor Eric Garcetti Announces Working Group To Help Reopen Film and TV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Nabs Simon Kinberg Heist Spec For Mid 7-Figure Deal

Read the full story

Broadway Actor Nick Cordero “Has Not Given Up” Despite Severe Coronavirus Complications, His Wife Posts Online

nick cordero amanda kloots
Nick Cordero and wife Amanda Kloots in 2017 Andrew H Walker/Shutterstock

Actor Nick Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, has once again posted on her husband’s condition as he battles the COVID-19 virus. Cordero has had horrible complications since being hospitalized more than a month ago. His struggle has been memorialized by Kloots on Instagram, and she has again updated his health status.

Kloots shared in an Instagram post a laundry list of terrible problems experienced by the 41-year-old Cordero.

“He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1,” Kloots wrote. “Since then, has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart.”

 The couple share a 10-month old son. Despite his wife’s optimism, there is still no time frame for when he will be able to leave the hospital.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad