Broadway Actor Nick Cordero “Has Not Given Up” Despite Severe Coronavirus Complications, His Wife Posts Online

“He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1,” Kloots wrote. “Since then, has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini strokes, went on ECMO, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg, a faciatomy to relieve pressure on the leg, an amputation of his right leg, an MRI to further investigate brain damage, several bronchial sweeps to clear out his lungs, a septis infection causing septic shock, a fungus in his lungs, holes in his lungs, a tracheostomy, blood clots, low blood count and platelet levels, and a temporary pacemaker to assist his heart.”

The couple share a 10-month old son. Despite his wife’s optimism, there is still no time frame for when he will be able to leave the hospital.