Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Has “Bad Morning”, Says Wife Amanda Kloots: “It’s Not How His Story Ends”

Nick Cordero, the Broadway actor whose long battle with COVID-19 has been chronicled on Instagram, “had a bad morning,” with wife Amanda Kloots noting in an Instagram Story video today that “things are going a little downhill at the moment.”

Kloots, a fitness trainer, did not offer additional details.

“I am asking again for all the prayers — mega prayers right now,” she said in the Story video. “I know that this virus is not gonna get him down. It’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today. Thank you.”

In a separate Instagram message posted Wednesday afternoon, Kloots wrote, “Mega prayers for this special man right now. God continue to grant miracles.”

The 41-year-old Cordero, who appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Bullets Over Broadway, was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai medical center in March with a respiratory illness later diagnosed as COVID-19. After being placed in a medically induced coma, Cordero underwent a leg amputation operation and experienced lung damage before waking from the coma on May 12.

Kloots’ Instagram updates on her husband’s condition has garnered national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers taking part in daily dances to show their support.