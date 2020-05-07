Nick Antosca To Write & EP Jan Broberg Story In Works As Limited Series At UCP

In a competitive situation, UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, and Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) have won the rights to Jan Broberg’s true-crime stranger-than-fiction story, for development as a limited series.

The untitled Jan Broberg project follows the bizarre true story of the Broberg family, whose daughter Jan was kidnapped multiple times over a period of years by a charismatic, obsessed family “friend.” The Brobergs —devoted to their faith, family, and community — were utterly unprepared for the sophisticated tactics their neighbor used to exploit their vulnerabilities, drive them apart, and turn their daughter against them. The series is the story of how their lives were permanently altered — and how they survived.

Antosca, under his production banner Eat the Cat, will write and executive produce via his overall deal with UCP. Jan Broberg and her mother, Mary Ann Broberg, will serve as producers. Eat the Cat’s Alex Hedlund will co-executive produce. Skye Borgman of Top Knot Films will serve as a consulting producer.

Mary Ann Broberg penned her experience in her memoir Stolen Innocence: The Jan Broberg Story. The story was also the basis of the 2017 Netflix documentary, Abducted in Plain Sight.

Antosca’s The Act, streaming now on Hulu, earned its stars Patricia Arquette and Joey King acting nominations in all major TV awards last year, and Emmy and Golden Globe wins for Arquette. The series, co-written by Michelle Dean who authored the Buzzfeed article that inspired the series, tells the story of Gypsy Blanchard (King), who is trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her mother (Arquette), a quest for independence which ultimately leads to murder.

Antosca also created anthology series Channel Zero for Syfy. He is currently serving as co-showrunner on Brand New Cherry Flavor with Lenore Zion (Channel Zero) for Netflix. He will also produce the upcoming Chucky television series for Syfy with original franchise creator Don Mancini (Child’s Play) and producer David Kirschner.



Channel Zero, Brand New Cherry Flavor and Chucky are all from UCP.

Antosca is repped by Ginsburg Daniels LLP.