NFL 2020 Schedule: Opening Night Sept. 10, Super Bowl Set For Feb. 7 In Tampa

What promises to be one of the stranger National Football League seasons was unveiled tonight, as the league highlighted the big games planned for its 2020 regular-season schedule. The opponents have been known for months, but tonight’s NFL reveal focuses on the games’ order, with emphasis on which contests will be spotlighted in primetime, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

The league’s full 2020 schedule — 17 weeks, 256 games — anticipates a September 10 start. In that Thursday Night Football game, the defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs will open at home in Arrowhead Stadium against the Houston Texans.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

The Sunday Night Football opener on September 13 will feature the Los Angeles Rams’ first game at the new SoFi Stadium, pitting them against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be the first event at the $5 billion venue on the old Hollywood Park site; several concerts slated for the summer — including Taylor Swift, Guns N’ Roses and the quadruple bill featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue — were canceled amid the coronavirus shutdowns.

But all of the information comes with a big “If.” While the league is hoping that the regular season can begin on time, lots of questions remain, including when training camps may possibly start. The schedule announcement also doesn’t account for the areas of the country that will reopen from the pandemic more slowly than others, potentially making home games difficult to stage in some hard-hit Northeastern cities.

There is also the looming possibility that the schedule may be pushed back. Reports indicate the NFL has contingency plans that could see the Super Bowl held as late as Feb 28, 2021.

Also up in the air is whether any fans will get to come out and watch the games live. There’s also the question of how to monitor the health of players, coaches and any other attendants at the games for illness, and what to do if someone on a team catches COVID-19.

Despite all that, the NFL is forging ahead.

For now, the NFL plans to start its season as originally planned, including a full 17-week regular season and a full roster of playoff games ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7. However, scheduled international games in London and Mexico City will not be played.

If things don’t go as planned, Sports Business Daily reported that the NFL could start the season as late as October 15 and still have teams that play full 16-game tables. That means eliminating the bye weeks during the season and the week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl.

NFL.com reports that at the peak of schedule planning a few weeks ago, 2,400 cloud computers were used, and they generated 34,000 playable schedules. The NFL reviewed 289 of them by hand.

The one selected has one unusual feature: every team plays two home and two away games in the first month of the season.

Some of the highlights for Monday Night Football: