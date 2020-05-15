Fox Sports Announcer Joe Buck Says NFL Games Will Use Fake Crowd Noise, Virtual Fan Images

Say it ain’t so, Joe. Fox Sports announcer Joe Buck said today that NFL broadcasts on his network will use recordings of crowd noise and fake images of fans in the stands if the league’s games are barred from having real fans attend.
“I think whoever’s going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react, depending on what just happened on the field, so it’s really important.”
To further add to the experience, Fox will add “virtual fans,” Buck said, “so when you see a wide shot it looks like the stadium is jam-packed and, in fact, it’ll be empty.”
Buck didn’t address whether the network will tell fans upfront that the broadcasts are enhanced and the ethics of doing it.
