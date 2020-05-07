New Zealand Returns To Production, Paving Way For ‘Avatar’ Sequels & ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Series To Resume Filming

EXCLUSIVE: New Zealand’s health and safety production protocols have been endorsed by the national government, we can reveal, meaning production can restart in the country after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some film and TV shoots “are already safely underway,” the New Zealand Film Commission has confirmed to us. This paves the way for the country’s highest-profile productions, James Cameron’s Avatar sequels and Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings series, to get back underway.

Cameron and producer Jon Landau were filming live-action elements of the big-budget sequels when the pandemic struck. Since then, they have continued to work on the film’s virtual production in California and with Weta Digital on the visual effects.

The official Avatar twitter feed yesterday posted an image of Cameron on set directing actors in a water tank. However, the timing and location of the shoot isn’t clear. We have reached out to Disney for further detail.

From the set of the sequels: @JimCameron directing the actors before they dive underwater for performance capture. Fun fact: That layer of white on the water's surface is comprised of floating balls that prevent lights from interfering with filming underwater. pic.twitter.com/dOBwS6qOXF — Avatar (@officialavatar) May 6, 2020

Production on the Avatar sequels reportedly began in 2017 with a combined budget of more than $1 billion. Earlier this year, release dates were announced for each film: Avatar 2 on December 17, 2021; Avatar 3 in December 2023; Avatar 4 in December 2025; and Avatar 5 in December 2027.

Amazon’s mega-budget series update of The Lord Of The Rings franchise reportedly had to send home hundreds of cast and crew from the production’s West Auckland, New Zealand shoot in mid-March. We have reached out to Amazon for an update.

According to the New Zealand Film Commission, every production in the country will now be required to complete a registration with portal ScreenSafe in order to help the Ministry of Health with contact tracing and WorkSafe with monitoring.

The New Zealand Screen industry’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Standard and Protocols were officially endorsed by government agency WorkSafe. Funded by the NZFC, the Standard and Protocols were developed by ScreenSafe, with a team of industry experts. The documents outline safe production guidelines and can be found at http://www.ScreenSafe.co.nz, while the full ScreenSafe COVID-19 Health and Safety Production Toolkit, which will be available soon, will include more detailed scenarios, templates and contacts.

New Zealand Film Commission CEO Annabelle Sheehan said, “The NZFC’s focus and commitment since the industry hiatus, has been the health and safety of all those who work in the New Zealand film industry and the ongoing sustainability of the wider screen sector. We are heartened and grateful for the hard work and partnership of the guilds who have worked to get this document completed so quickly.”

New Zealand has widely been upheld as an example to be followed during the coronavirus outbreak. The country has recorded only 1,139 cases of the disease and 21 deaths. The country’s lockdown has been gradually eased in recent weeks.

