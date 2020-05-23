New York Coronavirus Death Toll Heading Down, Saturday’s Total The Lowest In Two Months

There’s still death and disease afoot in New York City. But the numbers are going down, perhaps indicating the state is finally getting a handle on containing the COVID-19 spread.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 84 people died in the 24 hours before his Saturday morning press briefing. Tha total was down from 109 the previous day and represented the lowest daily total since March 24.

“If you can get under 100, I think you can breathe a sigh of relief,” Cuomo said. “It’s still a tragedy, but the fact that it’s down is good.”

Acknowledging that the families of the deceased aren’t in any less pain, he added, “But, for me, it’s just a sign that we’re making real progress and I feel really good about that.”

New York death totals peaked on April 7, when 799 people died. New York state has a total of 23,279 deaths.

Cuomo said 22 people died in nursing homes, but blamed federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for putting COVID-19 patients from hospitals into nursing homes.

“New York followed the president’s agency’s guidance,” Cuomo claimed, getting angry at a reporter’s question. Cuomo has been under fire for the decision to put infected patients in the homes, as praises for his actions in the crisis has turned.

Cuomo said the Mid-Hudson area, just North of New York City, will reopen on Tuesday if the death total continues to decrease and tracing programs are ready.

“If we can get them trained over the Memorial Day weekend, we can open on Tuesday,” the governor said.

Long Island is on track to open Wednesday, Cuomo said.