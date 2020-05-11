Click to Skip Ad
New York State Coronavirus Update: Governor Andrew Cuomo Says State Will Begin Reopening On Friday, Including Drive-Ins

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives a briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Credit: Twitter)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Twitter

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the hardest-hit state in the union will begin a staged reopening this Friday. Three regions of the state will begin reopening May 15th. Those are Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley.

Cuomo said those areas had met seven metrics that will be used to determine when loosening restrictions is appropriate.

Cuomo also announced that certain “low-risk” businesses can reopen this Friday. These include landscaping and gardening, low-risk outdoor recreational activities like tennis and drive-in movie theaters.

The state released a map showing where each region of the state is according to those metrics.

New York will re-open businesses according to a four-point plan, that can be found here. It seems that group events, such as indoor movie theaters, would not re-open until the final stage.

In each region there will be a Regional Control Room that will closely monitor progress and act as a circuit breaker ready to step in, said Cuomo.

