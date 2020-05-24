New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Pro Sports Teams Can Hold Training Camps In State

Professional sports teams can once again hold their training camps in New York State, says Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Speaking at a press conference at Jones Beach today, Cuomo said any restrictions on team activities have been lifted. The decision comes as the NBA and NHL ponder a return to action, which would potentially mean a return by the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders for training.

The New York area’s two NFL teams, the Jets and Giants, train in New Jersey, while the Mets and Yankees baseball teams both train in Florida.

The easing on group gatherings raises the possibility that at least some sports teams may play regular season games in the state. The NBA said Saturday it is targeting holding its games at a single site in Orlando. The Knicks practice in Westchester County in New York, while the Nets train in Brooklyn. The NBA has so far only approved voluntary workouts at team facilities.

Major league baseball has also contemplated holding its games in Arizona and Florida until the pandemic eases around the country. The NHL has not approved a return to training for its teams as it contemplates whether its regular season and playoffs will continue.