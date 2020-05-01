New York Schools To Remain Closed For Rest Of Academic Year Says Governor Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that schools in New York State will remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to coronavirus concerns.

The schools, including K-12 as well as college facilities, will continue to offer online programs. Summer school plans will be announced by the end of May. “In the meantime, meal programs will continue, the child care services for essential workers will continue,” Cuomo said at his daiy briefing.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced April 11 that the city’s public school buildings – for the biggest school district in the nation – would stay shut through the end of the school year but he and Cuomo are often and publicly at odds and the Governor undercut the Mayor then by saying all school closures in the state are under his jurisdiction.

Los Angeles Unified School Disrict superintendent Austin Beutner made it official Monday that all schools in the nation’s second-largest district will be physically closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year and through summer school. The district has been shut down since March 16 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Cuomo said it was to early to made decisions about the next academic year.

On Thursday, 289 people in New York died from the coronavirus, which Cuomo called, “lower than it has been but still tragic and terrible.”