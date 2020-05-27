‘Catherine The Great’ Producer New Pictures Promotes Willow Grylls To Co-CEO, Elaine Pyke To Creative Director

EXCLUSIVE: New Pictures, the All3Media-backed drama producer behind series such as HBO’s Catherine The Great and Starz’ The Spanish Princess, has restructured its top team.

Willow Grylls has been named Co-CEO alongside Charlie Pattinson, while Elaine Pyke has been named Creative Director.

Grylls was one of the co-founders of New Pictures alongside Pattinson and Pyke. She has exec produced series including BBC/Starz drama The Missing, BBC/Cinemax drama Rellik and BBC/Netflix drama Requiem. She was recently involved in White House Farm, the ITV drama that scored over 8M viewers in the UK earlier this year and will air on HBO Max later this year, and is exec producing three-part drama Des starring David Tennant.

Related Story How The World's Biggest Producers Are Plotting Their Way Out Of The Pandemic

Elaine Pyke, who was also a co-founder of the company, has exec produced series including Netflix’s The Innocents and Channel 4 drama Indian Summers. Prior to New Pictures, she was head of drama at Sky and channel director of Sky Atlantic.

Upcoming projects for New Pictures include a second season of Sky drama Cobra, which is expected to find a U.S. home soon, a second season of Starz’ The Spanish Princess and Channel 5 drama The Deceived.

Charlie Pattinson said, “Elaine and Willow’s creative excellence are an integral part of New Pictures’ success. Willow has also been an equal part of the corporate functioning of New Pictures for some time. After an incredibly busy year with five shows in production, this change formalises this evolution as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Willow Grylls added, “New Pictures is a home for entertaining and thought-provoking drama from bold and distinctive voices. Charlie, Elaine and I are a great team. I feel really excited by what the three of us can achieve in this next stage of New Pictures’ journey.”

Elaine Pyke said, “The future is very bright for New Pictures with an incredibly exciting slate of shows both in development and on the path to production. It has been an extraordinary seven years working with Willow and Charlie and I know that the next seven will be even more so as New Pictures continues to confirm itself as a leading international scripted production company.”