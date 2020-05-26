New Hollywood Podcast: Tawny Newsome Blasts Off In ‘Space Force’

Tawny Newsome is known for her improv chops in comedy shows and seriess like Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ and as the queen of many podcasts including Yo! Is This Racist? which she co-hosts with Andrew Ti. Now, Newsome is taking on the galaxy, universe and beyond in the new Netflix comedy Space Force.

The new series created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell happens to share the same name as the real-life, new branch of the Armed Forces. The comedy follows four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) who has a dream of running the Air Force, but instead is tapped to head the titular Space Force. He takes the new position with dedication and moves his family to Colorado where he and his team are tasked by the White House with landing on the moon…again…to achieve total space dominance.

Newsome plays helicopter pilot Angela Ali who pretty much transports general Naird from point A to point B — but as the show continues, she goes on her own special space journey. In addition to The Office alum, Newsome joins a stacked cast including John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Jane Lynch, Noah Emmerich, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, Don Lake and the late, great Fred Willard.

Newsome stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her new venture into space, how she wants to be Rihanna’s best friend and helps us figure out what’s racist and what’s not. Listen to the episode below.