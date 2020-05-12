New Hollywood Podcast: Lucy Hale Talks Inclusivity Of ‘Katy Keene’, ‘Riverdale’ Crossover And Red Carpet Fashion Regrets

Lucy Hale has gone from the murder mystery thrills of Pretty Little Liars to the fashionable fantasy frills of Katy Keene — but the freshman Riverdale spinoff was based on the Katy Keene comic that was first published in the ’40s and focused on multihyphenate model-actress-singer who was dubbed as “America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions”. Hale joined us at Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk to us about how CW’s Katy Keene is the same and how it differs from the original.

Written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, Katy Keene follows the life of the titular fashion designer with a heart of gold and her Archie-verse friends in New York City. Bridging Katy Keene and Riverdale is singer Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) who is joined by new characters Jorge Lopez and his drag persona Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp) and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) as they chase their respective dreams. This new take on a classic (which airs its season finale this week) is in tune with 2020, bringing in inclusive characters and narratives that speak to the generation.

Hale talked about her journey from Pretty Little Liars to Katy Keene, more crossover opportunities with Riverdale and her past fashion faux pas on the red carpet. Listen to the episode below.