New Hollywood Podcast: Laura Harrier On Inspiration Behind ‘Hollywood’ Character And Quarantine Snacking Habits

Actress Laura Harrier said that Ryan Murphy merged fact and fiction to create a world of “faction” for his Netflix series Hollywood. In it, Harrier plays the character of Camille, a fictitious character who rubs elbows with versions of real-life legends Hattie McDaniel, Anna May Wong and Rock Hudson, three actors who never really got their time to shine in their truth — something she hopes Hollywood accomplishes.

Harrier’s character serves as another voice in a roster of marginalized characters in Hollywood, which explores the inclusive Hollywood that could have been and makes us wonder “How would it be if the industry was opened to inclusive stories, people and ideas during the Golden Age of Hollywood?” Camille certainly helps tell that story as a Black woman who is often pushed to the side and regulated to roles of maids and housekeepers. Harrier joined us virtually for the latest installment of the quarantine edition of Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about which real-life legends inspired her performance as Camille, how she hopes the limited series moves the needle when it comes to diversity and inclusion and she talks about what she has been obsessed with during quarantine — specifically her favorite shelter-in-place snacks. Listen to the episode below.