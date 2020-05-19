New Hollywood Podcast: Jeremy Pope Talks His Journey From Broadway To ‘Hollywood’

Before Jeremy Pope was playing Archie the screenwriter on Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, he was making a name for himself on Broadway. Prior to starring in the revisionist take on the golden age of film and TV, Pope leaned heavily into music — specifically pop and R&B. His affinity for music and acting led to Broadway, which eventually paved the way to his breakout role in the series.

On Broadway, Pope made his debut in the play Choir Boy and then the musical Ain’t Too Proud. He excelled in both roles nabbing not one, but two Tony Award nominations in 2019, becoming the sixth actor in the history of the annual ceremony to be nominated in two categories during the same year. He received a Best Actor in a Play nom for Choir Boy and a Best Featured Actor in a Musical nod for Ain’t Too Proud.

In Hollywood, Pope’s character is a gay black man who is attempting to navigate an industry that wants nothing to do with him — that is until he meets a group of other marginalized voices. From there, it tells a story of, as Murphy said, “the Hollywood we wish were here.”

Pope stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about how his role as Archie hit close to home for him, his take on the current state R&B, why it’s so hard to find a good burrito in Los Angeles and all of us share our unpopular opinions — which may prove to be polarizing.